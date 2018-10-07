Good Omens trailer: David Tennant and Michael Sheen join forces to stop Armageddon

Good Omens will arrive next year.

Amazon’s upcoming Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman adaptation Good Omens’ trailer is out. Starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen as the demon Crowley and angel Aziraphale respectively, the 2-minute trailer promises a lot of dark humour. The actors, too, seem to be having a good time.

The original 1990 novel had Crowley and Aziraphale as representatives of hell and heaven. While Crowley was the demon snake who tempted Eve with the apple in the Garden of Eden, Aziraphale had the job of guarding the eastern gates of paradise. They work together to stop coming of the Antichrist, the son of Satan, and with him, the end of the world.

The interplay between the two lead characters looks like a lot of fun. “We’re not friends. We are an angel and a demon. We are on opposite sides,” says Aziraphale. “We are our side,” replies Crowley. “We have nothing whatsoever in common. I don’t even like you,” complains Aziraphale. “You do,” insists Crowley.

The official synopsis states, “The end is nigh. #GoodOmens: Coming to Prime Video in 2019. Based on the best-selling novel by renowned authors Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, this series follows the story of Aziraphale, an angel, and Crowley, a demon, who have formed an unlikely friendship spanning 6,000 years and have grown fond of life on earth. However, the end of time grows near with the approaching Armageddon and they must now join forces to find a way to save the world.”

Good Omens arrives next year on Amazon Prime Video.

