Good Omens first impression: Neil Gaiman’s dark comedy hinges on postponing the apocalypse

Good and evil resides within all humans but the same degree of goodness and evil also resides within angels and demons, at least some of them. Good Omens, based on the book by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, is the latest Amazon Prime Video web series which introduces us to a mystical world that exists within the world as we know it.

Starring David Tennant as Demon Crowley and Michael Sheen as Angel Aziraphale, the show is a comedy with the dark central plot of the impending Armageddon. Crowley and Aziraphale have been representatives of heaven and hell on Earth dating back to Adam and Eve. Aziraphale is the angel but is easily tempted by good food and fine wine and Crowley, who has been working towards the Armageddon since ever isn’t too keen on welcoming it.

The first episode introduces us to the story of Good Omens. The Antichrist is born but in a comedy of errors ends up in the wrong home. It’s said that on his 11th birthday, he will come into his power and Crowley and Aziraphale cook up a hare-brained scheme to neutralise the boy’s good and evil for the first 11 years of his life. Little do they know that the boy they are nurturing is actually just plain human while the Antichrist is enjoying his childhood in the English countryside.

David Tennant and Michael Sheen are excellent performers and they bring their craft here as well. The show is a comedy at its core so scenes, where Crowley is trying to bribe Aziraphale by buying him lunch, bring a smile to your face. Crowley’s nonchalant attitude towards his demon brothers, while he drives around listening to Bohemian Rhapsody, make him the kind of demon who has just gotten bored during his 6000 years stay on Earth. He would rather just watch humans self-destruct. Aziraphale, on the other hand, reports to his bosses quite often and convinces them that he can cancel Armageddon, even though they just laugh it off. This is the war that both sides plan to win but Crowley and Aziraphale just want to put it off.

God exists in this world as well and here she is brilliantly voiced by Frances McDormand. Another great addition to this cast is Jon Hamm playing Gabriel. In simple terms, Gabriel is Aziraphale’s boss who expects to win the war.

The six-episode series starts off well and it would be interesting to see if an angel and demon can work well together to postpone apocalypse. The show has been created by Neil Gaiman and directed by Douglas Mackinnon and after watching one episode, it certainly looks intriguing enough to come back for more.