Goldie Behl: Web medium has a cinema narrative but timeline is similar to TV

Filmmaker Goldie Behl recently directed ZEE5 original Rejctx. The high school drama, set in an international school spoke about millennial issues. Subjects like gender fluidity, body shaming, personality disorder, porn addiction among more found prominence in the web show. The series starred Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait, Ahmed Masi Wali, Ridhi Khakhar, Pooja Shetty, Ayush Khurrana as the primary cast.

The director recently spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about the show, the web space, failure of his last TV outing and more.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. How did you come up with the idea of Rejctx?

It all started with a conversation with ZEE5 head Tarun Katial. We both have kids, who are either in high school or going to and so we connected to that world. We are involved parents and we wanted to talk about these children and their voices. We set the show abroad in Singapore because that’s the hub of education. There are many Indian kids out there in international school but they have never been portrayed as the protagonist. So that’s how the idea came about.

Q. So are you only a millennial parent or actually millennial at heart?

People say I am a millennial at heart. I actually like being surrounded by young people. I also identify with a lot of their issues. I do feel there’s a connect.

Q. Your TV project Remix was also a music-based show on students. Is there any connection between the two?

Honestly, I did call Rejctx as Remix at one point of time. It was not a conscious decision but it feels great that it has a recall to the earlier show. The cast of Remix actually got in touch wanting to feature in Rejctx too. I would have been more than excited if that could have been possible.

Q. Apart from Sumeet and Kubbra, the show primarily has a cast of new actors. Any specific reason for that?

Because we didn’t want anybody with too much of baggage. We wanted to build a character and the audience to believe in that personality. And a newcomer could only do that as we wanted young kids, who have an innocence on their face. Having an underexposed and fresh cast worked better for this show. Also, all of these actors came through strict casting and they are all from a varied background. It’s amazing to see them build a bond on set while working on Rejctx.

Q. But does it get challenging to get them to perform in a certain way?

These youngsters have a hunger to work and are very dedicated. They are also available all the time (smiles). I must add that from the reading, rehearsal to training, they have all done a fantastic job. Some of them had to train themselves in basketball, violin and other musical instruments and they were all so pepped up during the workshops. Also, we worked really hard on the looks of these kids. I wrote this show sitting on the sidewalks of New York when I was there with my wife Sonali (Bendre). So there’s a lot of influence when it comes to dressing style and overall personality of the kids.

Q. You mentioned you worked on the series when you were in NY with Sonali for her treatment. So does working act as a healer during such low phases?

It does help in keeping your mind occupied. And I think work is good anytime. I have made certain mistakes and then a bigger mistake of taking things to heart. When Drona didn’t work, I did not direct for a long time, as I was so affected. But with time and experience, I realised that you have to move on.

Q. Now that you have worked on all mediums, any difference you found working on a web show?

All are very different from each other. The web has a more hybrid approach. While it has a cinema-like narrative, the timeline is similar to television. I have used my film and TV experiences on this project. However, I must add that the web is more liberating than television. TV has a lot of dos and don’ts and it’s more of a collaborative approach with the channel.

Q. Your last TV project Aarambh was one of the most expensive shows but it could not work. As a maker, does it affect the next work you do? And how do you overcome failures?

It does affect. Also, success is all about getting the next job. It was a major setback with Aarambh. Anybody who has watched it would vouch for its quality, but maybe it didn’t fit into the TV narrative. There was a lot of passion that went on making it. But the small screen works on a lot of factors. One can’t binge-watch, pacing has to be right and Aarambh was written more like a film. But we learnt a lot and will keep all of it in mind when we get back on television again.

Q. What’s next for you?

I am working on a show for Applause (Entertainment) – Marry Me, Stranger. And there’s something else coming up but would wait for the announcement.