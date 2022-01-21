Godzilla and Kaiju MonsterVerse TV series in the works at Legendary, Apple: Here is the synopsis

The MonsterVerse will continue on the small screen. Godzilla Vs Kong is not the end. Legendary, the studio behind the Kaiju cinematic universe, has teamed up with Apple for a live-action series, as per a report in The Hollywood Reporter.

The TV show will continue the story of Godzilla and the rest of the titans, along with the mysterious organisation Monarch, seen in the movies. Chris Black and Matt Fraction are behind the project.

As per THR, the series is set after 2021’s Godzilla Vs Kong. Its synopsis reads, “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real.” The film will also explore “one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”

There is no mention of Kong, but he is also one of the Titans, and we may see him in the series. The project seems to be aiming for a more grounded approach to the MonsterVerse. It will likely have a huge budget owing to the expensive CGI involved when it comes to depicting Kaiju and their battles. But that is not an issue with Apple TV+, which has poured a lot of money on sci-fi projects like The Foundation.

MonsterVerse had these films: 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong

Meanwhile, Godzilla Vs Kong ended with Kong’s defeat at the hands of Godzilla. Later, the two teamed up with each other to take down Mechagodzilla, the artificial Kaiju with Ghidorah’s consciousness.

Godzilla Vs Kong received positive critical reception. The Indian Express’ review of the film read, “If you needed a rock-solid reason to return to the cinemas, Godzilla vs Kong would easily fit the bill. This monster movie would probably look spectacular wherever you watch it, but it absolutely dazzles on the big screen with epic monster-on-monster action and thunderous, almost deafening, sound effects.”