Godmothered trailer: Not your typical Disney fairytale movie

A trailer for Disney movie Godmothered is out. This Sharon Maguire directorial stars Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher. The film revolves around Bell’s neophyte Fairy Godmother Eleanor in a world where fairies have gone out of fashion and kids do not believe in godmothers anymore due to modern gadgets.

Even in The Motherland, the fairies have admitted defeat, and the profession is all but extinct. But Eleanor does not accept her situation and escapes to earth to find the little girl who wrote a letter to her and asked for assistance.

She finds out that that little girl is not little anymore. Isla Fisher’s Mackenzie Walsh is a single mother with two daughters and a reporter at a TV news station that specialises in yellow journalism.



It is up to Eleanor to help Mackenzie find that spark that made her so imaginative as a little girl.

Godmothered’s plot sounds a little formulaic, but it still looks fun. Both Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher have done comedy very well before. It is going to be pretty exciting to see them together.

Godmothered will release on December 4 on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

