GLOW season 3 sets Netflix premiere date

GLOW tells the fictional story of Alison Brie's Ruth Wilder, an out-of-work actor who finds herself in an upstart women's wrestling circuit.

GLOW season 3 greenlit
GLOW is set in 1985 Hollywood and was inspired by the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling syndicated series of the 1980s.

The third season of GLOW is set to hit Netflix on August 9.

According to Variety, the upcoming installment follows the women’s wrestling troupe as they arrive at a new venue in Las Vegas.

GLOW, featuring Alison Brie in the lead, is set in 1985 Hollywood and was inspired by the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling syndicated series of the 1980s.

Marc Maron and Betty Gilpin also star.

The series is created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch.

Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann and Mark Burley serve as executive producers alongside showrunners Flahive and Mensch.

It was renewed for a third run last August.

