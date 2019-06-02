GLOW season 3 sets Netflix premiere date

The third season of GLOW is set to hit Netflix on August 9.

Advertising

According to Variety, the upcoming installment follows the women’s wrestling troupe as they arrive at a new venue in Las Vegas.

GLOW, featuring Alison Brie in the lead, is set in 1985 Hollywood and was inspired by the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling syndicated series of the 1980s.

It tells the fictional story of Brie’s Ruth Wilder, an out-of-work actor who finds herself in an upstart women’s wrestling circuit.

Marc Maron and Betty Gilpin also star.

Advertising

The series is created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch.

Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann and Mark Burley serve as executive producers alongside showrunners Flahive and Mensch.

It was renewed for a third run last August.