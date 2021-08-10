‘Give back our Captain America’: Marvel fans up in arms as Captain Carter replaces Sam Wilson ahead of What If

When Marvel Studios replaced Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson on the Twitter handle of Captain America in April, fans across the world welcomed the move. Now, ahead of What If’s release on August 11, Sam Wilson was replaced by Peggy Carter on the Twitter handle but fans aren’t happy.

As part of its promotional strategy for the latest web series What If, Marvel brought in Captain Carter‘s display picture in the place of Sam Wilson on Twitter. In fact it even renamed the account to her superhero name, instead of Captain America. But fans are yet to accept the change on the social media page.

Marvel has brought in Captain Carter’s display picture in the place of Sam Wilson on Twitter. (Photo: Twitter) Marvel has brought in Captain Carter’s display picture in the place of Sam Wilson on Twitter. (Photo: Twitter)

What If, that premieres on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 11, is Marvel’s first episodic animated series. It chronicles major moments in the MCU so far, and explores alternate scenarios around it. What if Peggy Carter took the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers – this and several other possibilities are dealt with in a fun manner. Possibilities are infinite, giving Marvel and the viewers enough open ends to dig further into their beloved characters’ stories.

Also read | Iron Man Robert Downey Jr and Captain America Chris Evans recast in Marvel series What If, fans panic

On Monday, Marvel released a teaser clip for its episode one, dealing with Peggy’s turn as Captain Carter. While actor Hayley Atwell, who originally played Peggy in the main timeline of MCU, has voiced for her animated version, Steve Rogers has a new voice.

This Wednesday, reveal the secrets of the multiverse in Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf and stream the first episode of the Original Series on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jX2THriUjR — Captain Carter (@CaptainAmerica) August 9, 2021

See Peggy Carter and Steve Rogers in a whole new way this Wednesday when the first episode of Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf starts streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ykDwv5SZTw — Captain Carter (@CaptainAmerica) August 9, 2021

Steve might have given away his shield to Sam Wilson at the end of Avengers: Endgame, but it took Marvel Studios an entire series of Falcon and Winter Soldier to convince fans about Falcon’s new title. However, fans accepted first Black Captain America with open arms.

Now, Marvel’s marketing move of brining in Captain Carter as the face on Captain America’s social media handles is yet to sink in with the audience. But given the show is an anthology, we can expect the makers to go back to Sam Wilson in the coming days.