Netflix film Ginny Weds Sunny to premiere on October 9

Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey share screen space for the first time in Ginny Weds Sunny. (Photo: Instagram/Yami Gautam)

Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey-starrer upcoming romantic-comedy Ginny Weds Sunny will premiere on Netflix on October 9, the streaming giant announced Sunday.

Netflix and the makers unveiled the teaser of a song, “LOL”, from the film to announce the release date. The Punjabi track features a dance-off between Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey. The film’s music has been composed by Payal Dev with lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa.

The movie’s synopsis suggests that Delhi girl Ginny lives with her matchmaker mother and is set up with Sunny, who has given up on the idea of love and just wants to get married and settle down. But, the match is not that simple. As Ginny meets Sunny, there’s a lot more that comes to the fore than previously imagined in this tale of love, life, weddings and music.

The film brings Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey together on screen for the first time. It is produced by Vinod Bachchan’s Soundrya Production, which has backed films like Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Zilla Ghaziabad (2013) and the 2017 romantic drama Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.

