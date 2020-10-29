Gina Carano teases a big reveal for Cara Dune in The Mandalorian Season 2

Gina Carano stars as Cara Dune in The Mandalorian. (Photo: Disney+)

The Mandalorian returns with its second season this Friday. Before the premiere, Gina Carano, who plays the role of rebel fighter-turned-mercenary Cara Dune, teased a big secret about her character.

Gina said creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni revealed the news to her. She, however, refused to elaborate on the secret.

Gina Carano said, “When we were filming, [executive producers] Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni told me a secret about my character that’s going to put me in tears. I was like, ‘Wow, that’s huge. I can’t believe it!’ They were very selective about giving us information, but I was blown away when I found out this particular news.”

She added, “It’s great because the show is about the Mandalorian’s story, it’s about Cara Dune’s story and it’s about Greef’s story. Obviously, Mando is the main story – but you care about the other characters, too. You want to find out more about them. As you watch the show, you think, ‘Wait, what’s going on in there?’ There’s a craving to find out more.”

The Mandalorian is the first-ever live-action Star Wars series. It is about an ace bounty hunter, the titular Mandalorian played by Pedro Pascal, who due to recession in the wake of Galactic Empire’s obliteration, takes up a near-impossible job from a well-paying client.

The series also stars Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte (voice), Omid Abtahi and Giancarlo Esposito among others.

The Mandalorian’s second season is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on October 30, 2020.

