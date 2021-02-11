Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian after controversial social media post

Gina Carano had shared the comments via her Instagram profile. (Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Gina Carano, best known for playing the role of rebel fighter turned mercenary Cara Dune in the Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian, is no longer a part of the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Carano’s sacking comes after her social media posts in which she implied that the persecution one faces as a Republican in today’s United States was equivalent to what a Jew faced in Nazi Germany.

A statement from Lucasfilm’s spokesperson read, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Cara Dune was a recurring character in The Mandalorian, which streams on Disney Plus. The show is primarily about the titular Din Djarin and Grogu, a force-sensitive youngling from Yoda’s elusive alien species.

Carano had shared the comments via her Instagram profile. The post is now deleted, but its screenshots are available on social media under the hashtag #FireGinaCarano.