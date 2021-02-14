Gina Carano announces new movie after her firing from The Mandalorian: ‘I’m now freer than ever before’

After her firing from The Mandalorian and everything related to Star Wars by Lucasfilm, Gina Carano has joined hands with political commentator Ben Shapiro, the founder and editor emeritus of conservative publication The Daily Wire. Carano told Deadline, “The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Carano will develop, produce, and star in the yet-untitled movie, which will be released only for the Daily Wire members.

Also Read | Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian after controversial social media post

Shapiro said according to Deadline, “We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left. This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob.”

Carano’s sacking followed her social media posts in which she implied that the persecution the Republican supporters face in today’s United States was equivalent to what Jews faced in the Nazi Germany.

A statement from Lucasfilm’s spokesperson had read at the time as per The Hollywood Reporter, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano played the role of a recurring character called Cara Dune, a rebel turned mercenary, in The Mandalorian. The show, which streams on Disney+, is primarily about the titular Din Djarin and Grogu, a force-sensitive youngling from the Yoda’s elusive alien species.