Thursday, December 24, 2020
Gillian Anderson shares photo of ‘new girlfriend’ amid reports of split from Peter Morgan

Gillian Anderson and former partner Peter Morgan collaborated on the fourth season of Netflix series The Crown.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | December 24, 2020 4:14:34 pm
gillian andersonGillian Anderson posted an adorable photo of her 'new girlfriend' on social media recently. (Photo: Instagram/Gillian Anderson)

Actor Gillian Anderson has reportedly parted ways with her boyfriend of four years and The Crown creator Peter Morgan. After reports about the split emerged online, Anderson responded to them in her own style.

The actor took to social media to share a photo of her ‘new girlfriend’ – her dog Stella. Posting an adorable photo of the two of them together, Gillian wrote, “Meet my new gf Stella.”

In an earlier interview, Gillian Anderson had spoken about her relationship with Peter Morgan and explained why they don’t live together. She said, “If we did, that would be the end of us. It works so well as it is, it feels so special when we do come together. And when I am with my kids, I can be completely there for them. It’s exciting.”

Gillian Anderson has a 26-year-old daughter Piper with former husband Clyde Klotz. She also has two sons, Oscar and Felix, from her relationship with Mark Griffiths.

On the work front, Anderson will soon be seen in the third season of hit Netflix show Sex Education.

