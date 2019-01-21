Gillian Anderson cast as Margaret Thatcher in Netflix’s The Crown

The X-Files actor Gillian Anderson has reportedly been roped in to play the role of late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of Netflix’s acclaimed period drama series The Crown.

It would be interesting to see how the show portrays the reportedly hostile relationship between the former prime minister and Queen Elizabeth II.

Thatcher served as the UK prime minister from 1979 to 1990 and her political, social and economic policies collectively came to be known as Thatcherism.

One of Thatcher’s most famous onscreen depictions was in the movie The Iron Lady, in which her role was essayed by Meryl Streep. Streep won an Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in the movie.

Anderson currently stars in Netflix’s own Sex Education. Before that, she was seen in Starz’s Neil Gaiman adaptation American Gods season 1 in 2017.

The Crown season 3 is all set to debut this year. This season will see considerable casting changes since there is a considerable time jump between the second and third season and older actors were needed. Olivia Coleman will take over the main role of the Queen from Claire Foy.

Similarly, Tobias Menzies will now play the role of Prince Philip, instead of Matt Smith. Helena Bonham Carter will play the role of Princess Margaret, succeeding Vanessa Kirby.

The Crown season 2 received positive reviews, scoring 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus being, “The Crown continues its reign with a self-assured sophomore season that indulges in high drama and sumptuous costumes.”