Ghoul trailer: Radhika Apte’s horror web series will send shivers down your spine

Radhika Apte is on a roll. After establishing herself in the digital space with Lust Stories and Sacred Games, the actor is all set to send chills down your spine in Netflix’s upcoming series Ghoul. The trailer of the web series was released by Netflix on Tuesday. Starring Apte and Manav Kaul in the lead, the one-minute long video is intriguing and horrifying.

Based on Arabic folklore, Ghoul is set at a covert detention centre at which military officials question and often torture suspected terrorists. In the trailer, we see Apte as an interrogator Nida who turns against her father and exposes him as an anti-government activist. Manav Kaul plays a military officer who arrests a suspected terrorist and demands a confession from him. The tables turn when the prisoner exposes the secrets of his interrogator Apte. The official synopsis of the series reads, “You can fight the demons of this world but what about the ones that aren’t?”

Watch the trailer of Ghoul starring Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul

Produced by the makers of Insidious, Get Out and Udta Punjab, the chilling web series will start streaming on Netflix from August 24. Written and directed by Patrick Graham, it will have three episodes of one hour each.

Sharing the trailer, the official handle of Phantom Films tweeted, “Question what you see, because fear will smear a new colour soon. Here’s the trailer of #Ghoul. Streaming on @NetflixIndia from August 24.”

Ghoul is Netflix’s first Indian horror web series and it is Phantom Films’ second collaboration with the online streaming platform after Sacred Games.

