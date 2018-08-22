Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Ghoul screening: Anurag Kashyap, Jim Sarbh and Sanya Malhotra walk the black carpet

With Ghoul, Netflix is venturing into the horror genre in India. Its 'black carpet' screening took place in Mumbai, which was attended by its team including Radhika Apte, Vikramaditya Motwane and Manav Kaul, and several other stars from the industry.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 22, 2018 12:55:23 pm
Ghoul screening team photos The black carpet of Ghoul screening had a dark and a daunting theme.

After collaborating for the hit series Sacred Games, Phantom Films and Netflix are gearing up for the release of their next big web series, Ghoul. And unlike Sacred Games which was a crime thriller, Ghoul is horror series, that reunites Radhika Apte with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane. Days before its release, its cast and crew attended a ‘black carpet’ preview of the show in Mumbai.

According to Arabic folklore, Ghoul is a devil-like figure that can be called upon by trading one’s soul. It is a demon or monster that is found in graveyards and consumes human flesh.

To ensure that the theme of its first ever Indian horror series remains intact, Netflix organised a black carpet screening of Ghoul. Actors Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul along with the director Patrick Graham and producers Vikramaditya Motwane and Kilian Kerwin walked its black carpet on Tuesday in Mumbai. Other from the industry who attended the event were Anurag Kashyap, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Jim Sarbh, Sanjay Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra.

Check out photos from Ghoul screening in Mumbai:

Ghoul screening Radhika Apte Radhika Apte at the Ghoul screening in Mumbai. Ghoul screening actors Ghoul actors Mahesh Balraj and Manav Kaul at the screening of the web series. Ghoul Netflix show screening photos Vikramaditya Motwane and Patrick Graham having fun at Ghoul screening. Ghoul photos Anurag Kashyap With Anurag Kashyap attending the Ghoul screening, it was also a reunion of Sacred Games team. Ghoul Netflix screening Kunal Roy Kapur came with his wife for Ghoul screening. Ghoul black carpet Sanjay Kapoor and Siddharth Roy Kapur also attended Ghoul screening. Ghoul screening Pataakha Pataakha girls Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan were all smiles at Ghoul screening. Ghoul screening cast The team of Ghoul strike a pose at the screening. Ghoul Radhika Apte Radhika Apte chose a gothic attire at Ghoul screening. Ghoul screening Kubbra Sait Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait also attended the Ghoul screening. Ghoul web show premiere Jim Sarbh and Vishal Malhotra were among the celebrities at Ghoul screening. Ghoul Netflix show photos Sudhir Mishra and Dibakar Banerjee came to support the Ghoul team at its screening.

Ghoul is Netflix’s first venture into the horror genre in India. The three-part web series will begin streaming from August 24.

