Ghoul screening: Anurag Kashyap, Jim Sarbh and Sanya Malhotra walk the black carpet

After collaborating for the hit series Sacred Games, Phantom Films and Netflix are gearing up for the release of their next big web series, Ghoul. And unlike Sacred Games which was a crime thriller, Ghoul is horror series, that reunites Radhika Apte with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane. Days before its release, its cast and crew attended a ‘black carpet’ preview of the show in Mumbai.

According to Arabic folklore, Ghoul is a devil-like figure that can be called upon by trading one’s soul. It is a demon or monster that is found in graveyards and consumes human flesh.

To ensure that the theme of its first ever Indian horror series remains intact, Netflix organised a black carpet screening of Ghoul. Actors Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul along with the director Patrick Graham and producers Vikramaditya Motwane and Kilian Kerwin walked its black carpet on Tuesday in Mumbai. Other from the industry who attended the event were Anurag Kashyap, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Jim Sarbh, Sanjay Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra.

Ghoul is Netflix’s first venture into the horror genre in India. The three-part web series will begin streaming from August 24.

