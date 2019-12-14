Ghost Stories trailer: Netflix promises a haunting affair

Ghost Stories starts streaming on January 1 on Netflix. Ghost Stories starts streaming on January 1 on Netflix.

The trailer of Ghost Stories is out, and it promises a scary, haunting ride to the audience. Directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee, this film is an anthology on the lines of Lust Stories and Bombay Talkies.

The trailer opens with Mrunal Thakur’s character getting married, but soon she realises that her husband talks to his dead grandmother. We are then shown snippets of different stories featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Gulshan Devaiah among others.

Watch the trailer of Ghost Stories here:

The trailer describes these stories as “mind-bending”.

The filmmakers earlier made an announcement about the project and said, “You know, last year we did ‘Lust Stories’ and we had so much fun. You all saw that and enjoyed, and we decided to go one step further. Something that has changed things for all of us. We ventured into a space that none of had been in before.”

Johar hinted that his short revolved around a “big fat wedding”. Zoya Akhtar said that her film will deal with “innocent kindergarten rhymes”. Anurag Kashyap said, “Bird songs don’t sound sweet anymore” and Dibakar added, “Strange fascination and craving for certain kind of food.”

Their previous collaboration for Netflix titled Lust Stories generated positive response, and it seems like Ghost Stories will follow that route of success.

