Ghost Stories teaser promises a scary, interesting movie

Ghost Stories will begin streaming on Netflix from January 1, 2020. Ghost Stories will begin streaming on Netflix from January 1, 2020.

What happens when your fears find you? This is what four ace Bollywood filmmakers Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap are set to show us in their upcoming anthology film Ghost Stories.

After leaving fans excited with a clip in November, the makers on Friday released a teaser. In the video, we see snapshots of the four segments that only make us more curious. While some show its lead actors caught in a tense situation like an encounter with a ghost, others have them doing eerie things like feeding a doll. The teaser promises a scary yet interesting watch.

Karan Johar had last week revealed that Ghost Stories will begin streaming on Netflix from January 1, 2020 midnight.

Karan took to Twitter to share the announcement clip, where all the directors give a glimpse of their respective short stories.

“You know, last year we did ‘Lust Stories’ and we had so much fun. You all saw that and enjoyed, and we decided to go one step further. Something that has changed things for all of us. We ventured into a space that none of had been in before,” they said in the short clip.

Karan Johar teased that his segment might revolve around a “big fat wedding”, while Zoya’s film will deal with “innocent kindergarten rhymes”. “Bird songs don’t sound sweet anymore,” said Anurag. Dibakar added, “Strange fascination and craving for certain kind of food.”

Produced by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, Ghost Stories stars Janhvi Kapoor, Raghuvir Yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala, Gulshan Devaiah, Mrunal Thakur, Surekha Sikri, Avinash Tewari, Kusha Kapila, Sukant Goel, Pavail Gulati and Vijay Verma among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd