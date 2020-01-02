Ghost Stories full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Ghost Stories is streaming on Netflix. Ghost Stories is streaming on Netflix.

Netflix horror anthology Ghost Stories has been leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers. The film stars Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Surekha Sikri, Sobhita Dhulipala, Gulshan Devaiah, Sukant Goel, Kusha Kapila and Vijay Varma among others.

Tamilrockers hosts copyrighted content, especially movies and TV shows that users can download using a torrent client. Before Ghost Stories, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani’s latest release Good Newwz fell prey to the piracy website.

Tamilrockers regularly leaks high profile projects. Mammootty’s Mamangam, Karthi’s Thambi, Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 and even Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh were leaked on the website.

Tamilrockers puts up content as soon as it is released or aired. The quality is often high definition. Because the website keeps changing its domain extension, it is hard to block every extension it comes up with. In fact, even the blocked URLs can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Despite stringent laws and a high court order blocking similar piracy hubs, Tamilrockers has not stopped being a troublemaker.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave two stars to Ghost Stories.

Shubhra wrote, “Atmospherics-wise, all four segments come off fine. Each instantly creates a specific world, and we get drawn in. But surprise-wise, that jump-start of shock-and-startle, Ghost Stories doesn’t score high, and that’s where it falters: those who familiar with genre movies, or have seen enough horror/supernatural/critters will pretty much guess where things are headed to.”

“The crucial question is: did someone like me, who is petrified of any brand of horror, genteel or oblique or straight-up in-your-face, emerge shaking? Honest confession: I closed my eyes in exactly two places. The rest of it was a series of oh look, there it comes, and oh look, it’s hoved out of view, phew,” she added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd