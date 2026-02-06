Ghooskhor Pandat title row: Neeraj Pandey takes down promotional material; acknowledges ‘title caused hurt’

Netflix's upcoming thriller Ghooskhor Pandat has landed in controversy over its title. Neeraj Pandey has now taken down the promotional materials of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer.

Feb 6, 2026
Ghooskhor PandatManoj Bajpayee's Ghooskhor Pandat has landed in multiple controversies.
The upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee, is in the midst of a controversy for its title. On Friday, director Neeraj Pandey shared a statement acknowledging that the title had hurt some viewers, and in light of those concerns, they were taking down the promotional materials of the film.

Neeraj Pandey takes down promotional materials of Ghooskhor Pandat

Neeraj Pandey shared on Instagram, “Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term ‘Pandat’ is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community… We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. We look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon.”

 

FIR against Neeraj Pandey in Lucknow

As per ANI, an FIR has been registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against the makers of the title over allegations that it “hurt religious and caste sentiments.” As per the report, the police said that prima facie the title insults a particular community, by associating the term “Pandat” with corruption.

The FIR in Lucknow was registered under relevant sections against the film’s director, Neeraj Pandey and his team. The police stated that they have a zero tolerance policy against any attempt to hurt sentiments and disturb the peace of the area.

Writ petition in Delhi High Court

A writ petition has also been filed before the Delhi High Court, as per PTI, seeking a stay on the release of the Netflix film. The petition has been filed by Mahender Chaturvedi through Advocate Vineet Jindal, alleging that the title is communally offensive.

NHRC issues notice to Ministry of I&B

As per a report in PTI, the National Human Rights Commission of India issued a notice to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting after a complaint about the title that said that it “promotes negative stereotypes” and “vilifies a recognised social group.” The report said that the complainant, Sanjeev Newar, founder of ‘Gems of Bollywood’, has alleged that the film contains “casteist and discriminatory content”. He filed the complaint with NHRC on February 3. He claimed that promoting this title “reflects gross insensitivity and disregard for India’s social fabric.”

FMC claims title use ‘unauthorised’

Meanwhile, FMC (Film Makers Combine), a Mumbai-based organisation, has raised an objection against the film’s title. In a notice issued to the production house, FMC stated, as per ANI, “You are a bonafide member of IMPPA. As per our official record, you have not even applied for the title ‘Ghooskhor Pandat. As per the rules and regulations of Film Makers Combine, you cannot use the title which is unauthorised and not even applied and granted.”

They also issued a notice to Netflix which read, “We wish to bring in your kind notice that you are releasing a film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat produced by Mr Neeraj Pandey of Friday Story Tellers LLP on your esteemed channel Netflix. The title of the film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat has not been applied or granted by any of the Producers’ Associations. The unauthorised use of the title is illegal as per the rules and regulations of Film Makers Combine.”

