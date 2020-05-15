Ghoomketu teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap are on a mission

Ghoomketu teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap play the lead role. Ghoomketu teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap play the lead role.

The teaser of ZEE5 film Ghoomketu, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire, Ragini Khanna and Ila Arun, is out.

The teaser opens with Ghoomketu, an aspiring scriptwriter, played by Siddiqui, entering the city of dreams, Mumbai. Next, we meet Kashyap as a lazy police inspector Badlani who is assigned the case of finding a missing person called Ghoomketu. Things take an interesting turn when Ghoomketu himself visits the police station to complain about his stolen scripts.

Now, will Badlani recognise him and be an obstacle in the former’s dream of being a famous writer, will be known on May 22 when the movie releases on ZEE5. Apart from Siddiqui and Kashyap, the teaser also features special appearances by Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha.

Talking about Ghoomketu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “Ghoomketu is a quirky, never-seen-before character and I thoroughly enjoyed playing him. Anurag, who is generally behind the camera, will be seen sharing screen space with us and it was a great experience to work with him as an actor. Ghoomketu has a phenomenal storyline which will definitely entertain the audience. During this time of the lockdown, I am glad that a humorous film that the entire family can watch is being streamed on ZEE5.”

Anurag Kashyap added, “Every film is a labour of love and I saw the conviction in the director of Ghoomketu and hence decided to do something which is my least favourite thing to do, which is act. The film is funny and heartwarming.”

Ghoomketu has been directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN).

