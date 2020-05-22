Ghoomketu movie release: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer is streaming on ZEE5

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Ghoomketu is helmed by Pushpendra Nath Misra. Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Ghoomketu is helmed by Pushpendra Nath Misra.

Much-awaited film Ghoomketu is now streaming on ZEE5. Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, the movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire, Ragini Khanna and Ila Arun.

Touted as a comedy-drama, the story revolves around an inexperienced writer (Siddiqui) who struggles to make it big in the film industry in Mumbai. Kashyap will be seen in the role of a lazy and corrupt police officer who has been tasked to find a missing person called Ghoomketu.

In a statement, Anurag Kashyap said that playing a lazy person comes easily for him as he is a reluctant actor. “I didn’t need to do any prep. I was in between shoots, and I am a reluctant actor so playing lazy came easily. And I was most unfit at that time, and that went with the character. Also, somehow I have only played a cop in my last three outings as an actor, including Ghoomketu now. If not an evil cop, then a corrupt or a lazy cop but never a good cop,” he said.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has worked in multiple Anurag Kashyap directorials like Sacred Games, Gangs of Wasseypur etc, said that he found it hard to consider Kashyap as a co-star. “It was very interesting because generally actors know where their co-stars will take a pause but it was difficult to predict Anurag. So, while it was a lot of fun, I was never able to consider him a character. I always felt he was Anurag. I felt he might say ‘Cut’ in between and because he is a director I also feared he would catch my mistakes. So, there was a little fear when I worked with him as an actor,” he told PTI.