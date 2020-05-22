Ghoomketu movie release: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer is streaming on ZEE5

Much-awaited film Ghoomketu is now streaming on ZEE5. Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, the movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire, Ragini Khanna and Ila Arun.
Touted as a comedy-drama, the story revolves around an inexperienced writer (Siddiqui) who struggles to make it big in the film industry in Mumbai. Kashyap will be seen in the role of a lazy and corrupt police officer who has been tasked to find a missing person called Ghoomketu.
In a statement, Anurag Kashyap said that playing a lazy person comes easily for him as he is a reluctant actor. “I didn’t need to do any prep. I was in between shoots, and I am a reluctant actor so playing lazy came easily. And I was most unfit at that time, and that went with the character. Also, somehow I have only played a cop in my last three outings as an actor, including Ghoomketu now. If not an evil cop, then a corrupt or a lazy cop but never a good cop,” he said.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has worked in multiple Anurag Kashyap directorials like Sacred Games, Gangs of Wasseypur etc, said that he found it hard to consider Kashyap as a co-star. “It was very interesting because generally actors know where their co-stars will take a pause but it was difficult to predict Anurag. So, while it was a lot of fun, I was never able to consider him a character. I always felt he was Anurag. I felt he might say ‘Cut’ in between and because he is a director I also feared he would catch my mistakes. So, there was a little fear when I worked with him as an actor,” he told PTI.
A user @SinhaSomesh tweeted, “#GhoomketuReview: #Ghoomketu belongs to everyone. @Nawazuddin_S is magnificent in a role that seems tailor-made for him. @iraginikhanna is outstanding from start to end. @brijkala, @anuragkashyap72 and #RaghubirYadav are superb. #IlaArun and @swanandkirkire lend able support.”
User @fenil_seta shared on Twitter, “#Ghoomketu @Nawazuddin_S is very sincere and likeable as the simpleton. Ila Arun is sweet and does a fine job. The sequence where she demonstrates how she’ll express shock and sadness over Ghoomketu’s disappearance is cute.” He further added, “#Ghoomketu @anuragkashyap72 is quite entertaining. He even gets an entry song to himself. Hence, one feels let down when his character gets a raw deal towards the end. @amindeepika is excellent as expected.”
“Dear @mahonawala Thank you so much for giving us #Ghoomketu. It is wonderfully made. @Nawazuddin_S has literally made my #QuarantineLife worth enjoying. Loved this film. @FuhSePhantom @ZEE5India. Good to see @anuragkashyap72 Sir in this funny role,” tweeted user @manny5561.
User @BeingRajuu heaps praise on Ragini Khanna’s role. @iraginikhanna loved your role mam. #Ghoomketu @zee5premium,” he tweeted.
User @SinhaSomesh shared on Twitter, “#FinalVerdict: ENTERTAINING. #GhoomketuReview: Director @mahonawala's #Ghoomketu succeeds in entertaining you from start to end. It is abundantly rich in humour and most importantly, has the right set of actors to carry off those roles with aplomb. It's a joyride!”