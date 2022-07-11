scorecardresearch
Monday, July 11, 2022

Ghar Waapsi trailer: Disney Plus Hotstar’s next promises to be a heartwarming, relatable show about millenial dreams and desires

The series stars Vishal Vashishtha, Akanksha Thakur, Atul Srivastava, Vibha Chibber, Saad Bilgrami and Anushka Kaushik. Ghar Waapsi will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 22.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 11, 2022 6:57:43 pm
ghar waapsiA still from Ghar Waapsi.

Disney Plus Hotstar and Dice Media on Monday released the first full trailer of Ghar Waapsi. Going by the trailer, the series promises to be a heartwarming, relatable tale of balancing your family life and parents back home, and your big city job in a metro.

The promo offers a glimpse into the life of the protagonist who has seemingly lied about his job in Bengaluru, where he and most of his team have been recently laid off. The hero travels back home to realise what he had been missing, and then has to take a call on what he wants more in his life — his family time or achieving the big dreams he had cherished all this while.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Written by Tatsat Pandey and Bharat Misra, Ghar Waapsi offers viewers a chance to take a deep breath and slow down with its heartwarming coming-of-age storyline. The series follows the members of the Dwivedi family as they deal with life’s trepidations. The light-hearted family drama based in Indore, shows a middle-class family of five coming together as they each learn something about life, relationships and aspirations from each other, presenting a joyous journey of healing and finding direction.”

Talking about Ghar Waapsi, director Ruchir Arun said in a statement, “With Ghar Waapsi, we bring before the audience a fun, lighthearted tale of going back to one’s roots. At a time when most of us have moved to different cities in pursuit of our ambitions, revisiting our roots can bring us solace and a much-needed break. With this story, we set out to share just this with laughter and emotions. The show is a breezy, cheerful watch that celebrates life and its uncertainties. Extremely happy to have had Disney Plus Hotstar and Dice Media as a part of the journey to bring this unique story to viewers.”

The series stars Vishal Vashishtha, Akanksha Thakur, Atul Srivastava, Vibha Chibber, Saad Bilgrami and Anushka Kaushik.

Ghar Waapsi will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 22.

