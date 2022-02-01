Streaming in February 2022: Gehraiyaan, Looop Lapeta, The Great Indian Murder and others

The year 2022 began on a good note for all the cinephiles with Netflix’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, The Tragedy of Macbeth on Apple TV plus, and Bhoothakaalam on SonyLIV. Now, the line-up for February promises to present some other gems. So, mark your calendars as we list all the movies and web series that will start streaming on several OTT platforms this month.

Netflix

Looop Lapeta

Streaming on: February 4

Helmed by Aakash Bhatia, Looop Lapeta follows the story of a woman (Taapsee Pannu) who is in a sticky situation as she has to rescue her boyfriend (Tahir Raj Bhasin) from underworld within a given time period. A remake of Run Lola Run, the trailer of the film promises that it will be a fun ride. The film also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Shreya Dhanwanthary, among others.

The Fame Game

Streaming on: February 25

The ‘Dhak Dhak girl’ of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her digital debut. The actor will play the role of a Bollywood icon Anamika Anand in the series, which also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Mulay, Lakshvir Saran and Muskkaan Jaferi. The official synopsis of The Fame Game reads, “Bollywood icon Anamika Anand has it all but is her life perfect or a perfectly crafted facade? In a world of glitz, glamour and fame – the lines of what is real and what is not can often be blurred.” Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, the family drama is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.

83

Streaming in: February

Ranveer Singh in 83. Ranveer Singh in 83.

Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 is expected to start streaming on Netflix from February. Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 chronicles the historic win of the Indian cricket team, led by Kapil Dev, in the 1983 world cup. Upon its release in the theatres, it received a lot of appreciation from film critics, Bollywood celebrities and the audience. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a 3.5-star rating. In her review, she wrote, “Kabir Khan’s ‘83 recreates that day with fidelity, and, yes, let it be said, in full Bollywood style, suffused with song, dance, drama, colour. Ranveer Singh disappears into his Kapil Dev.”

ZEE5

Mithya

Streaming on: February 11

Rohan Sippy’s psychological thriller series Mithya marks the debut of Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dassani. Also starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role, the series is an adaptation of the 2019 British series Cheat, led by actors Katherine Kelly and Molly Windsor. Set in Darjeeling, the six-part series follows the conflicted relationship between a Hindi literature professor Juhi, played by Qureshi, and her student Rhea (Avantika).

Love Hostel

Streaming on: February 18

Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol star together for the first time in director Shanker Raman’s Love Hostel. (Photo: Vikrant Massey/Instagram) Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol star together for the first time in director Shanker Raman’s Love Hostel. (Photo: Vikrant Massey/Instagram)

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films, and directed by Shanker Raman of Gurgaon (2017) fame, Love hostel is headlined by Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. The film traces the “volatile journey of a spirited young couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairytale ending.”

Sutliyan

Streaming on: February 25

Touted to be a slice-of-life family drama, laced with deep-seated emotional turmoil, light-hearted humour and sibling camaraderie, Sutliyaan is directed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame Shree Narayan Singh. Actors Ayesha Raza, Shiv Pandit, Vivaan Shah and Plabita Borthakur play prominent roles. The basic premise of the series revolves around a family where the children return to their family home in Bhopal, the city where they grew up, weeks before Diwali. During the visit, they undergo the challenging yet necessary journey of emotional and spiritual cleansing.

Disney Plus Hotstar

The Great Indian Murder

Streaming on: February 4

DCP Sudha Bhardwaj (Richa Chadha) and CBI officer Suraj Yadav (Pratik Gandhi) have to investigate the death of a minister’s (played by Ashutosh Rana) son. The six suspects of the high profile murder include a waiter (Shashank Arora) who was at the party where the murder happened, a man (Raghubir Yadav) who thinks of himself as the Mahatma of today, and the Chief Minister of the state whom Rana’s character wants to dethrone. From its trailer, the show, helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, looks like a perfect murder mystery. It is based on the novel Six Suspects by writer Vikas Swarup.

Amazon Prime Video

Gehraiyaan

Streaming on: February 11

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa starrer relationship drama is directed by Shakun Batra. The film is said to deal with complex modern relationships. Deepika’s Alisha is in a relationship with Dhairya’s character Karan. Ananya plays her cousin, who is engaged to Siddhant’s character. But things get complicated when Deepika and Siddhant’s characters get involved and fall in love with each other. However, the makers of the film have confirmed that Grehraiyaan doesn’t deal with the issue of infidelity.

One Cut Two Cut

Streaming on: February 3

Danish Sait in One Cut Two Cut. Danish Sait in One Cut Two Cut.

Directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, Kannada comedy-drama One Cut Two Cut stars Danish Sait in the lead role. It revolves around an art and crafts teacher Gopi (Sait) who has to save his school from four radical social media activists who have taken it hostage on his first day. The film also stars Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth ‘Beep’ Kumar, and Sampath Maitreya, in pivotal roles.

SonyLIV

Rocket Boys

Streaming on: February 4

Focussed on the lives of Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi J. Bhabha, Rocket Boys tells the extraordinary stories of the two legendary nuclear physicists who created history while building India’s future. Actor Ishwak Singh plays Dr Sarabhai and Jim Sarbh essays the role of Dr Homi Bhabha. Created by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Abhay Pannu, the series also stars Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Saba Azad, and Arjun Radhakrishnan in pivotal roles.

MX Player

Raktaanchal 2

Streaming in: February

Nikitin Dheer, Kranti Prakash Jha, Mahie Gill, Ashish Vidyarthi, Karan Patel and Soundarya Sharma lead this political drama. The logline of the series reads, “Iss baar Ranneeti nahi, Rajneeti banayega Purvanchal ko Raktanchal.” Directed by Ritam Srivastav, the series has deceit, revenge, bloodshed and power games at its core.