Geena Davis to join GLOW season 3

Actor Geena Davis will be guest starring in the third season of Netflix’s comedy series GLOW.

The Academy Award winning actor will portray Sandy Devereaux St Clair, a former showgirl turned entertainment director of the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino.

“Viva Las Vegas! Season 3 glows up with newest cast member, Geena Davis.” a tweet on the show’s official twitter handle read.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 63-year-old actor will guest star in five of the 10 episodes of the season three of Netflix’s female wrestling comedy, premiering on August 9.

The series, created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch features Alison Brie as Ruth “Zoya the Destroya” Wilder and Betty Gilpin as Debbie “Liberty Belle” Eagan.

GLOW which stands for ‘Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling’ is inspired by the syndicated women’s professional wrestling circuit of the same name, founded by David McLane in 1986.

The first two seasons are set in 1985 Hollywood. But the second season finale put the 15 wrestlers led by Brie and Gilpin on a bus headed out of Hollywood after their wrestling show-within-a-show was cancelled.

The third season will open in Vegas.