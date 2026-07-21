Gautami Kapoor defends husband Ram Kapoor amid Shreya Kalra row: ‘That’s the way he is’

A recent episode of Netflix’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons. A video of actor Ram Kapoor kissing his fellow contestant Shreya Kalra on the cheek went viral. He received a lot of backlash, as the content creator was visibly uncomfortable with the kiss. Amid the ongoing row, Ram’s wife, actor Gautami Kapoor, has come out in her husband’s defence.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a video slamming the accusations made against Ram Kapoor, which called him ‘sleazy’. She expressed that it would be too soon to pass a judgement on the basis of edited episodes. She said, “I had actually decided not to speak up regarding the show Lock Upp, but I think after the last 2-3 days, I can’t stay silent.”

‘Ram Kapoor is all heart’

The actor further added, “So, I came here to speak today on behalf of my husband. A lot of people are passing judgments and comments, saying that he’s a sleaze, he’s a th**ki, he’s an old man who has some vested interests. So let me tell you guys that this is the way Ram is. I’m not defending him for the way he is, but he’s a man who is all heart, and he went into the game show or the reality show without any strategy or any plan. So I think that is what is coming across.”

Reacting to the kissing controversy, Gautami expressed, “If he was being sleazy, then I’m sure the inmates would have called him out in the initial days of the show. Then why is it now that suddenly there’s this uproar and people are talking about it? I mean, what is the reason? The only reason I can see is that, yes, he did not support Shreya as the gang leader, which maybe he should have done because she’s done the tasks brilliantly for him and she supported him all the way.”

Gautami extended her support towards Ram Kapoor a day after Shreya Kalra accused him of crossing personal boundaries. She had said that if Ram tried to kiss her again, she would tell him that even her father “doesn’t kiss” her that much. Gautami continued, “So maybe he should have, but that’s one’s personal decision. So I don’t want to comment on that. Also, I want to tell you that we watch the show from the comfort of our homes, and the inmates have been locked up for the last 4-5 weeks without any contact from the outside world.”

ALSO READ | Ram Kapoor on love story with wife Gautami: ‘She was not happy in her first marriage’

‘The episodes are edited’

She also admitted that the reality show Lock Upp 2 can be mentally challenging. “So it must be really tough, and it must be such a mind game that we don’t even have an idea about. Also, let’s not forget that the episodes are edited. We don’t know what the whole story is. We only see the edited version. So before passing these heavy and toxic comments, please understand that all these things are trickling down to our family. Please be a little considerate of that.”

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” I wish all the contestants, all the inmates, all the very best. I’m definitely going to support my husband till the very end. Ram, we love you, and we are rooting for you. All the best,” the actor concluded. Along with the post, Gautami wrote in the caption, “So easy to make assumptions without actually knowing the real person! @iamramkapoor always so compassionate and loving be it woman or man! Countless people he has helped and we have all their blessings hence this too shall pass! I stand by him today and always! Play the game with mind and bit only heart. #realisrare.”

What Shreya Kalra said about Ram Kapoor

During a recent episode, Shreya Kalra recalled the whole incident during Shivangi Joshi’s task and said, “When Shivangi was doing her task, Ram sir came very close to her. So Harshad said, ‘Don’t come so close’. As soon as he moved, he said, sorry. What sorry? That man comes and spits (when he speaks). Say it to his face. He literally spit all over the f***ing place.”

She further added, “Maintain some boundaries. And this time, if he tries to kiss me, I’m gonna hold his mouth and be like, that my father doesn’t kiss me this much, don’t kiss me now. I saved you three times, and you don’t even lift a finger. I should be ashamed of his seniority. I spit on these seniors.”

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is being hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The contestant lineup includes Akanksha Chaudhary, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Varun Yadav.