Gauri Khan confirms her appearance on Koffee With Karan but Shah Rukh Khan won’t be making it to the couch

Gauri Khan, wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed her appearance on the talk show Koffee With Karan. This would be Gauri’s second appearance on the show. She first appeared on the show during its premiere season.

In an interview with Mirchi Plus, Gauri said, “I am going to be on Koffee with Karan along with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.” Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is a Netflix series featuring Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh.

Besides KWK, Gauri is also a part of the web series Dream Homes. The show will feature Gauri Khan designing and giving a makeover to houses of celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan, Manish Malhotra, and others.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle and gave a shoutout to his wife and also gave a sneak-peek of the show. He wrote in the caption, “#DreamHomesWithGauriKhan !coming soon on @mirchiplus App & Youtube Channel from 16th September 2022.” Mirchi will be releasing six episodes of the show. The first episode will drop on September 16.