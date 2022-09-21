Gauri Khan says being Shah Rukh Khan’s wife works against her half the time: ‘People don’t want the baggage’

Karan Johar will host Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey on the upcoming 12th episode of Koffee with Karan. The three were recently featured together on the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

On the episode, which is due out at midnight tonight, Gauri admitted that being Shah Rukh Khan’s wife often works against her, as opposed to benefitting her. Gauri is an interior designer who has designed the homes of several Bollywood personalities. She also recently debuted as a TV host with her own reality show, Dream Homes.

She said, “When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50% of the time,” she shared.

In addition to this, Gauri, Bhavana and Maheep also spoke about their lives as Bollywood insiders. Maheep revealed that it wasn’t always smooth sailing for her family when her husband Sanjay Kapoor was out of work for some years. “There were times when Sanjay was sitting at home for years with no work. Money was tight. My kids have grown up seeing that along with the glamour and glitz,” she said.

The seventh season of Koffee with Karan is well underway. The show has already featured guest pairings such as Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ishaan Khatter, and others.