scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Gauri Khan says being Shah Rukh Khan’s wife works against her half the time: ‘People don’t want the baggage’

Gauri Khan revealed that being Shah Rukh Khan's wife doesn't guarantee a smooth professional career, as people often don't want to work with someone whom they believe comes with baggage.

SRK- GauriShah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been married for over 30 years. (Photo: Gauri Khan/Instagram)

Karan Johar will host Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey on the upcoming 12th episode of Koffee with Karan. The three were recently featured together on the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

On the episode, which is due out at midnight tonight, Gauri admitted that being Shah Rukh Khan’s wife often works against her, as opposed to benefitting her. Gauri is an interior designer who has designed the homes of several Bollywood personalities. She also recently debuted as a TV host with her own reality show, Dream Homes.

Also read |Maheep Kapoor says Sanjay Kapoor was without work for years, money was tight: ‘We were made to feel like the unsuccessful wing of the Kapoor family…’

She said, “When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50% of the time,” she shared.

In addition to this, Gauri, Bhavana and Maheep also spoke about their lives as Bollywood insiders. Maheep revealed that it wasn’t always smooth sailing for her family when her husband Sanjay Kapoor was out of work for some years. “There were times when Sanjay was sitting at home for years with no work. Money was tight. My kids have grown up seeing that along with the glamour and glitz,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

The seventh season of Koffee with Karan is well underway. The show has already featured guest pairings such as Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ishaan Khatter, and others.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 11:10:49 am
Next Story

Author-poet Meena Kandasamy wins the German PEN award

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ponniyin Selvan 1
Ponniyin Selvan 1: Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Mani Ratnam and others kickstart multi-city promotional tour
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement