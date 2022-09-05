Gauri Khan reviews Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2, picks her favourite episodes

Gauri Khan on Monday took to Instagram and said that she “enjoyed binge-watching” the latest season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife also picked her favourite episodes, which interestingly were the ones that featured her.

Sharing gorgeous pictures from the photoshoot shown in the Netflix show, Gauri wrote, “Congratulations #BollywoodWives! Enjoyed binge-watching the show. Especially episode 2,4 and 7. What a fun shoot it was!!! 😊.”

For the unversed, Gauri Khan was seen supporting her friends Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2. She even posed with her friends for a photoshoot which showcased her pret line. Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan also became a part of the shoot. In another segment of the show, Gauri was seen talking about building her own career away from her husband’s. She also shared how SRK’s CA told him that his wife was the only ‘profitable’ member in the family during the lockdown.

Bhavana, Neelam and Seema were quick to drop heart emojis on the post, while Maheep wrote, “Episodes 2, 4 & 7!!! 🤣😂❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

The first installment of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was special for many Shah Rukh Khan fans, as the Bollywood superstar had made a grand cameo appearance to support the ladies.

In a recent chat with indianexpress.com, we quizzed the girl gang about SRK’s reaction to their show. While Neelam remarked that she doesn’t know if he indeed watched the show, Bhavana said, “I don’t think he watched the whole season. But he did congratulate all of us. He said it was a huge success and he was really happy for us.”

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives gives a peek into the ‘happening lives’ of star wives Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh.