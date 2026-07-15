‘Bahut achha insaan’: What Gauahar Khan told husband Zaid Darbar about ex Kushal Tandon

Zaid Darbar reveals Gauahar Khan told him only good things about ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon before they met on Alliance.

Zaid Darbar has opened up about the conversation he had with his wife Gauahar Khan before participating in the reality show Alliance, where he knew he would be sharing screen space with her former boyfriend, Kushal Tandon. Reflecting on the situation, Zaid revealed that Gauahar encouraged him to approach the experience with maturity and spoke warmly about her ex.

During a conversation on the show, Zaid shared that before entering Alliance, he had asked Gauahar what he should expect from Kushal. According to him, her response was simple and reassuring.

Zaid Darbar recalls Gauahar Khan’s advice about Kushal Tandon

During a conversation in front of Sohail Khan on Alliance, Zaid Darbar reflected on his equation with Kushal Tandon, acknowledging that their shared history could have easily led to friction. “Tera mera toh rishta hi aisa hai ki shuruat main hi humari ladai ho sakte the. But experience aadmi hi samajh paayega (The kind of relationship you and I have, it was only natural that we could have clashed right from the beginning. But only someone with experience will truly understand that)” shared Zaid.