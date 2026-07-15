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‘Bahut achha insaan’: What Gauahar Khan told husband Zaid Darbar about ex Kushal Tandon
Zaid Darbar has revealed the advice Gauahar Khan gave him before he entered Alliance, where he would come face-to-face with her former boyfriend, Kushal Tandon.
Zaid Darbar has opened up about the conversation he had with his wife Gauahar Khan before participating in the reality show Alliance, where he knew he would be sharing screen space with her former boyfriend, Kushal Tandon. Reflecting on the situation, Zaid revealed that Gauahar encouraged him to approach the experience with maturity and spoke warmly about her ex.
During a conversation on the show, Zaid shared that before entering Alliance, he had asked Gauahar what he should expect from Kushal. According to him, her response was simple and reassuring.
Zaid Darbar recalls Gauahar Khan’s advice about Kushal Tandon
During a conversation in front of Sohail Khan on Alliance, Zaid Darbar reflected on his equation with Kushal Tandon, acknowledging that their shared history could have easily led to friction. “Tera mera toh rishta hi aisa hai ki shuruat main hi humari ladai ho sakte the. But experience aadmi hi samajh paayega (The kind of relationship you and I have, it was only natural that we could have clashed right from the beginning. But only someone with experience will truly understand that)” shared Zaid.
Responding to Zaid, Kushal turned to Sohail Khan and explained the reason behind their unique bond and said, “Once I was in love with some girl, and he is married to that girl.”
Sohail praised the two for maintaining a cordial relationship despite their past. Zaid then revealed the advice his wife, Gauahar Khan, gave him before he met Kushal on the show.
“Woh bahut achha insaan hai…” 🕊️ #ZaidDarbar wins hearts on #Alliance with a mature response after Kushal Tandon candidly mentioned his past relationship with Zaid’s wife, Gauahar Khan. Pure class over reality TV drama! 👏✨#KushalTandon #GauaharKhan pic.twitter.com/71cMqCK96W
— FilmiBeat (@filmibeat) July 14, 2026
“We are very cordial because we are mature. 15 saal ho gaye is baat ko aur mere do bacche hogye. Aur meri biwi mereko bus ek baat boli, ki voh bahut accha insaan hai. Biwi pe andha bharosa hai mujhe (We are very cordial because we are mature. It’s been 15 years since then, and I now have two children. My wife told me just one thing—that he is a very good person. I trust my wife completely, without any doubt,” shared Zaid.
Earlier, Zaid had also admitted that he was initially nervous about meeting Kushal on Alliance. However, any apprehension quickly disappeared as Kushal warmly greeted him with a hug the moment they met, setting the tone for a respectful and mature relationship throughout the show.
The revelation comes days after a viral moment from Alliance reignited discussions around the trio. During a gym conversation, Kushal jokingly told Zaid, “Tujhe saari meri cheezein pasand aati hai,” a remark widely interpreted by viewers as a reference to Gauahar Khan.
The clip sparked mixed reactions online, though Zaid chose not to react to the comment.
Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon were in a relationship after meeting on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 before eventually parting ways. Gauahar later married choreographer and influencer Zaid Darbar in December 2020, and the couple have since built a family together.
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