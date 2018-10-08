Gauahar Khan: I am the only serious character in Side Hero

Apart from acting, Gauahar Khan has been enjoying a successful stint as an entrepreneur.

While Kunaal Roy Kapur plays himself in Eros Now’s Side Hero, Gauahar Khan is seen as his fictional ex-wife in the eight-episode series. Helmed by Rohan Sippy, the show chronicles Kunaal’s life. It delves into how he aspires to be the lead but always ends up becoming the ‘Side Hero’. Recently, indianexpress.com spoke to Gauahar about the show, her business projects and Bigg Boss.

Talking about the show, Gauahar said, “Side Hero is the second project that I am doing with Rohan Sippy. Honestly, when he shared the script with me, I was very excited. You don’t get to work with such a talented cast every day. Also, I am this romantic lead in the show. It’s a very sweet loving story. I hadn’t attempted comedy yet. So, it was a complete package for me to say yes.

Comedy is said to be a difficult genre and the actor agrees. She said, “It is really difficult. But the amazing part is that in this show, I am the only serious character. But to keep a straight face while Kunaal is up to his antics was so difficult. He is such a fabulous actor that I would have the hardest time not cracking up between a scene. It was one great experience.”

Apart from acting, Gauahar has been enjoying a successful stint as an entrepreneur. She runs an online fashion label Gauahargeous and a YouTube channel. When asked how she manages to juggle between acting and her other ventures, the 35-year-old said, “All thanks to the Almighty, everything is running super smoothly. I have been traveling around and promoting my label. It’s received a lot of love. Yes, sometimes it gets really tough. And I feel like I would need 48 hours to manage my work. But I am not complaining as I want to continue working each day of my life. I don’t think I will have it any other way. There’s so much joy in working towards your passion.”

Winner of Bigg Boss 7, Gauahar has been one of the most popular contestants in the history of the show. When asked about the ongoing season, the actor said, “I love Bigg Boss. I always say that the biggest fan of the show won it (laughs). I have been trying to watch the season and it’s doing pretty good. It’s really too early to say who will do well. But Karanvir (Bohra) is a friend and I am happy with the way he is doing. Let’s see what happens next.”

The actor will be next seen in another comedy web series and a dance show for a popular music channel.

