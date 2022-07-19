scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Gauahar Khan, Gulshan Devaiah and Pavan Malhotra to star in MX Player’s Shiksha Mandal

While Gauahar will be seen as a cop, Gulshan will be playing a hardworking man who runs a coaching centre. Pavan Malhotra is the antagonist in Shiksha Mandal.

July 19, 2022 6:23:51 pm
mx playerShiksha Mandal - Power Paise Ka... Scam Shiksha Ka will focus on the corruption, fraud, cheating and criminal conspiracy in the education sector that affects students.

MX Player has announced its upcoming series Shiksha Mandal, starring Gauahar Khan, Gulshan Devaiah and Pavan Malhotra in the lead roles. Shiksha Mandal – Power Paise Ka… Scam Shiksha Ka will focus on the corruption, fraud, cheating and criminal conspiracy in the education sector that affects students. The series is being directed by Syed Ahmed Afzal.

While Gauahar will be seen as a cop, Gulshan will be playing a hardworking man who runs a coaching centre. Pavan Malhotra is the antagonist in Shiksha Mandal. The show is apparently based on true events.

MX Player shared the first look of the show on social media. “Presenting ‘Shiksha Mandal’, inspired by true events around the biggest education scam in India starring @gauaharkhan, @gulshandevaiah78 & @pavanrajmalhotra. Directed by @afzalistan #ShikshaMandal – an MX Original Series, coming soon,” read the caption.

 

Talking about Shiksha Mandal, Gautam Talwar, Chief Content Officer, MX Player said, “We are delighted to share the first look of our upcoming social thriller, Shiksha Mandal. At MX, we strive to tell the most authentic stories of India and bring relatable, raw and real content to our audiences. And Shiksha Mandal is another series that ticks against all these boxes.”

The release date of Shiksha Mandal has not been announced yet.

