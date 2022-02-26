Gangubai Kathiawadi, Love Hostel, Licorice Pizza: 7 films and shows to watch and where to watch them

With COVID cases dropping, more films are being released in theatres and to packed audiences. If you’re headed to a cinema hall, Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi should be at top of your options. Next up should be Licorice Pizza that has been nominated for three Oscars – including Best Picture. In regional languages, Valimai (Tamil) and Bheemla Nayak (Telugu) are likely to draw crowds due to the star power of Ajith Kumar and Pawan Kalyan, respectively. However, if you would rather stay home and flick through OTT services, Love Hostel on ZEE5 looks promising with its plot and talented cast.

Love Hostel: ZEE5

Love Hostel released on February 25.

Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol’s latest film is a brutal and brilliant noir. With honour killing at its heart, it showcases the story of Sanya and Vikrant who are in the crosshair after stepping out of religious lines for love. Bobby Deol’s Dagar is hired to track down the couple and kill them. Helmed by Shanker Raman, the film is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan and Drishyam Films. In her review of the film, The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote, “As compared to Shanker Raman’s ‘Gurgaon’, ‘Love Hostel’ has more immediacy in its execution, which makes its nonstop violence more impactful.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi: In cinemas

Gangubai Kathiawadi released in theatres on February 25.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is an adaptation of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Alia Bhatt essays the titular role of Gangubai. The film, which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival, showcases the journey of a girl who is forced into prostitution and how she become one of the most respected ladies of Kamathipua, the red-light district of Mumbai. The film has garnered a positive response from the critics. In her review of the film, Shubhra Gupta was all praise for Alia’s portrayal of Gangu as she wrote, “What raises it above your standard Bhansali spectacle is Bhatt’s willingness to go the mile: beneath the cuss-words, the drunken binges and the speechifying-on-podiums, some of which come off as ‘acting’, Alia Bhatt makes her Gangubai real.”

The Fame Game: Netflix

Madhuri Dixit in a still from The Fame Game. (Photo: Netflix)

Madhuri Dixit has made her debut on the digital platform with Sri Rao-created Netflix series, The Fame Game. In the series, she stars as a popular star Anamika Anand for whom fame comes at a heavy cost. The series also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, and Muskkaan Jaaferi, among others. As per Madhuri, the show tries to showcase “the other side of fame, and we are showing how it can be dangerous.”

Valimai: In cinemas

Valimai released on February 24.

Ajith Kumar plays a cop in the H Vinoth directorial. Ahead of its release, the film drew attention for its well-choreographed action sequences. The movie also stars Kartikeya, Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, Pugazh, and Sumithra. IndianExpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R thought director H. Vinoth’s distinct voice is missing in Valimai. In his review, he wrote, “Vinoth’s idea of creating an urban legend goes awry when the film fails to distinguish Ajith Kumar’s offscreen persona from Ajith Kumar’s character in Valimai.”

Bheemla Nayak: In cinemas

Bheemla Nayak is helmed by Saagar K. Chandra. Bheemla Nayak is helmed by Saagar K. Chandra.

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which starred Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the lead roles. Manoj Kumar R gave the film a 2-star rating and wrote in his review, “In Bheemla Nayak, we get no sense of the place where the story plays out. The film is a very shallow reading of the text of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The Malayalam original was more than an ego clash between two men. It was about various communities, cultures, social and moral codes, toxic households, and other things that contributed to the conflict between Ayyappan and Koshy. The Telugu remake, however, is all about one man and one man only- Bheemla Nayak aka Pawan Kalyan.”

Lamb: Mubi

The horror-drama, Lamb, starring Noomi Rapace, is directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson. The official description of the film reads, “A couple on a remote sheep farm find a mysterious newborn and decide to raise it as their own, but soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature.” IndianExpress.com’s Rohan Naahar found Rapace the “most prominent emotional anchor” of the movie. In his review, he wrote, “As the grieving Maria, she is stoic and sad; frenzied and fierce. What he doesn’t convey through traditional techniques such as sound and music, Jóhannsson communicates with the help of Rapace’s face.”

Licorice Pizza: In cinemas

Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman starrer Licorice Pizza is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The film has been nominated for Oscars in three categories–Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Indian Express’ Shalini Langer gave the movie a four-star rating and in her review, called the film “warm, sunny and pleasurable nostalgia trip”.

