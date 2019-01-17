I never felt objectified on Gandii Baat 2 set: Flora Saini

ALTBalaji has released the second season of its rural erotic web series Gandii Baat. The four-part series has Flora Saini play the female lead in the first episode, Bai-Sexual. As the name suggests, the actor plays a maid who indulges in a bisexual relationship. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Saini talked about the show, romancing a woman on screen and more.

Sharing her reasons for taking up the bold series, the actor said, “I was more than excited to be a part of Gandii Baat 2. I was in talks for the first season too, but things couldn’t work out. And seeing the response it got, I had no reasons to refuse this. To be honest, it was the popularity of the first installment that made me jump to do the episode. The rural setting and bold storyline make for a different experience for viewers.”

While the show garners huge numbers, a section of the audience has been criticising it for its ‘too bold’ content. Sharing her two cents on the same, the Stree actor said, “It’s slightly hypocritical. The trailer of the series ranked fourth in Asia. So you can comprehend people’s interest. It is really strange that people put it down and then watch it secretly. But I am so happy that fans have come out in support of me. I remember a girl wrote something rude on my Instagram profile. There were boys who stood up for me. I was amazed that men have become so supporting. They made her understand that it is only a part of my work.”

Flora has a rather passionate scene with her female co-star Anveshi Jain in Gandii Baat 2. When asked if romancing a woman on camera is difficult than romancing a man, she said, “Of course, it’s a totally different experience. Working on intimate scenes with an opposite gender is a little easy as you can bring out the chemistry. Thankfully, both me and Anveshi were through professionals. She was a little nervous, but we decided to give it the best shot. We wanted to get it done in the first time only (laughs). The scene is not obscene but projects the unconditional bond between two women. Both have been shunned by the man they love, and they find comfort in each other. There were multiple emotions in that scene, from anger, hurt to love. It was a challenge, but I am happy we pulled it off well.”

Talking about shooting the intimate scenes for the show, the 39-year-old said, “Every actor will agree that these scenes are really technical. We had the best director in Sachin Mohite who really made us comfortable. From the first day, he would take efforts to put us at ease. All the intimate scenes were shot in locked sets with only minimum people. Also, women have a sixth sense about how they are being looked upon. And not for a second I felt objectified on the Gandii Baat 2 set. The shoot was so professional. I can confidently say that I am ready to do another series like this only if Sachin directs it.

Last year, Flora’s portrayal as a chudail (witch) in Stree got her much acclaim. And now with Gandii Baat 2, we asked the actor if the recognition came quite late to her. With a smile, Flora said, “I think it’s better late than never. I always keep telling people that they should learn from my life. I have faced so many difficulties but stood my ground. I was happy with whatever little work that God was offering me. And I am finally getting appreciated. If I had quit then, nothing would have come my way. I always believed in hard work and karma. Guess, it’s finally showing results.”