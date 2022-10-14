scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Game of Thrones star Indira Varma joins cast of Dune: The Sisterhood

Based on Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's book Sisterhood of Dune, Dune: The Sisterhood takes place 10,000 years before the events of Dune.

Indira VarmaMost recently, Indira Varma played Tala Durith in Obi-Wan Kenobi. (Photo: indiravarma/Instagram)

Game of Thrones star Indira Varma has been cast as Empress Natalya in Dune: The Sisterhood. According to Variety, Empress Natalya is a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino.

Varma is most known for her role as Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones first four seasons. Most recently, she played Tala Durith in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Other well-known credits include Luther on BBC, Paranoid on ITV, and Netflix. She will be seen in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Based on Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson’s book Sisterhood of Dune, Dune: The Sisterhood takes place 10,000 years before the events of Dune. The programme follows the Harkonnen sisters as they battle forces that endanger humanity’s future and form the legendary Bene Gesserit cult. Varma joins the cast of the previously revealed characters Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, played by Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson, respectively.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

As exclusively revealed by Variety in July 2021, Diane Ademu-John will serve as the show’s creator and co-showrunner alongside Alison Schapker. They both serve as executive producers alongside Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron, Cait Collins, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert for the Frank Herbert estate. Denis Villeneuve, who directed the first Dune movie and is currently helming Dune: Part Two, also serves as a producer. Co-producing with him is Kevin J. Anderson.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on itPremium
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on it
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...Premium
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil servicesPremium
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil services

The project received a series order from HBO Max in 2019.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 09:59:58 am
Next Story

Australia suffers weather emergency, Melbourne swamped as deluge hits 3 states

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy and others celebrate Karwa Chauth
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement