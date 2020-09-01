Game of Thrones creators to adapt The Three-Body Problem into Netflix series

David Benioff and DB Weiss are helming the sci-fi series based on The Three-Body Problem. (AP Photo)

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss have been roped in by Netflix to adapt yet another set of books for the screen – The Three-Body Problem. Liu Cixin, the author of the sci-fi novel, has joined the project as a consulting producer.

Benioff and Weiss said in a statement, “Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe. We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world.”

David Benioff and DB Weiss received critical acclaim for translating George RR Martin’s words on to the screen for HBO’s Game of Thrones, which ended in 2019.

Liu Cixin said in a statement, “I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences. I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole.”

David Benioff and DB Weiss were earlier set to make a Star Wars trilogy for Disney but eventually exited the project. It was reported by Deadline that their overall film and TV deal with Netflix was a reason for the same as their schedules were overwhelmingly full. The Three-Body Problem marks their first project with Netflix.

