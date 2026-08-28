Furious review: A gripping crime drama fuelled by female rage

Furious opens with an injured man gasping for breath and crawling across the floor while a woman wearing a cat mask enters the house to fetch candies for children. It is Halloween night, and the streets of New York are crowded with revellers. But the boy dressed as a vampire refuses to accept the candies because they are not wrapped. She goes back inside to find the injured man now crawling down the staircase, perhaps looking for a way to escape. She thinks, “It’s time”, and injects him with something that makes him take his last breath. Once the deed is done, she sits beside him, holding the bowl of candies, and eating them.

By then, she has removed her mask. She, however, goes by different names and disguises throughout the eight-part series. The viewers eventually learn that her name is Catherine Grace (Lola Petticrew). To the cops, she remains a mysterious and calculating serial killer. The series soon introduces FBI Agent Alice Black (Emmy Rossum), who previously worked for the NYPD and solved crimes but now spends her days answering calls from paranoid callers. It is safe to predict that Alice will soon be on the hunt for the killer.

The crime drama, created by Elizabeth Meriwether and loosely inspired by the 1987 film Black Widow, which follows the stories of Alice and Catherine, has a Killing Eve-like feel. As it examines the system’s failure to handle sexual-assault cases, and its lack of empathy towards survivors, it also becomes reminiscent of the riveting Unbelievable.

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As the title Furious indicates, the series captures female rage in different forms. Rage becomes the common thread between a woman, who believes she and those close to her have been wronged and chooses to dispense justice in the only way she knows how, and another who has endured abuse only to be subjected to further questioning and scrutiny. As Catherine and Alice pursue their own versions of justice and their paths begin to converge, the boundaries between right and wrong become increasingly blurred.

At the core of Furious are the brilliant performances of Rossum and Petticrew. Alice’s rage and trauma remain largely under the surface. We get glimpses of it when she turns to self-harm as a way of coping with her pain, or when seemingly ordinary daily activities trigger memories of her torment. In contrast, Catherine’s rage is far more pronounced. Yet, she remains protective towards the people she loves. One of them being Alden (Steve Way), Catherine’s home-healthcare aide client as well as supporter.

While Petticrew lends her character a chameleon-like quality, Rossum remains steadfast in her portrayal of a cop who has endured abuse and, later, workplace bias. Petticrew uses her baby face and petite frame to her advantage when dealing with men who are physically imposing and whom she believes must pay for their past deeds.

Rossum finds able support in Scoot McNairy, who plays Danny Kelly, an NYPD cop who has been a loyal friend and seeks her help in investigating the killings, and Nora Washington (Quincy Tyler Bernstine), a veteran FBI officer who helps the new agent navigate a male-dominated profession and its deep-rooted patriarchal ways. When it is revealed that the crimes Alice is investigating are linked to the sex-trafficking ring Nora had previously stumbled upon, the series begins to point towards the wrongs that can remain unchecked for years, perpetuating a cycle of abuse and crime.

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In spite of dealing with a grim subject, Furious emerges as one of the most engaging dramas of this year, powered by excellent writing and performances. Meriwether, who created compelling dramas as The Dropout and Dying for Sex, definitely knows how to tell layered and insightful stories with women at their centre.

While the seven episodes of Furious are available for streaming, the final one arrives on August 31.

Furious creator: Elizabeth Meriwether

Furious cast: Emmy Rossum, Lola Petticrew, Scoot McNairy, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Jake Lacy and Steve Way

Furious rating: Three and a half stars