From Hometown Cha Cha Cha to Deserter Pursuit, here’s your K-drama dose for August

This August, K-drama fans can gear up for a fresh slew of shows. Be it comedy, romance, drama or intense thrillers, there’s a lot to look forward to. There are a few shows that have caught people’s imagination, and here’s the lowdown on a couple of shows that fans can easily watch on Netflix or Viki Rakuten app.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Start-Up actor Kim Seon-ho, who gave fans severe ‘second lead syndrome’ in the show, is back with this wholesome romantic comedy. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha chronicles the romance between the neighbourhood handyman Hong Doo-sik and dentist Yoon Hye-jin.

As per the synopsis, Yoon Hye-jin is a ‘realist’, but she is curious about the dependable Hong Doo-sik, who seems to be the first call for everyone in the neighbourhood. Officially, he might be unemployed, but yet he always seems busy.The show will begin streaming on August 28, Netflix, replacing The Devil’s Judge.

The Road: Tragedy Of One

The K-drama will chronicle the lives of an opulent family in the palatial residential complex called Royal Hills. The series will unveil some ugly truths, along with the character’s ambitions and secrets that have been tucked away for generations. According to the synopsis and posters, Jin-hee will play the role of Baek Soo-hyun, an influential news announcer, who is married to a powerful man’s daughter, who controls the political world in South Korea. According to scmp.com, the show was slated to release in July but will now premiere on August 4. Catch it on Viki Rakuten app.

Deserter Pursuit

In this web-toon drama, Jung Hae-in plays Ahn Jun-ho, a man who has just joined the military. Yet, before he can get used to his new life, Sergeant Park Bum-goo (Kim Sung Kyun) wants to recruit him into the D.P. squad. He and his partner Han Ho-yeol (Goo Kyo-hwan) set off on adventures to hunt deserters. However, their lives change after they catch a deserter. DP will stream on August 27, on Netflix.

Lovers Of The Red Sky

Nothing wrings the heart more than a K-period drama show. In this romantic series, Kim Yoo-jung plays a painter named Hong Cheon-ki from the Joseon dynasty, the first female painter at the Dohwaseo (Korean Royal Academy of Painting). She meets Ha Ram (Ahn Hyo-seop), a visually challenged astrologer who can read the stars despite his lost vision. The show promises a heartwarming romance. It will premiere on August 26, you can catch it on Viki.

Police University



You can tell the story from the title. In this K-drama, a police officer named Yoo Dong-Man (Cha Tae-Hyun) is sent to university to train rookie candidates. As expected, there will be much romance, school drama, politics and action. The show also stars B1A4 member Jung Jin-young (also known as Jinyoung) and f(x) star Krystal. The K-drama is set to premiere on August 9.

Hospital Playlist Season 2 and Nevertheless will continue streaming throughout the month on Netflix.