scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Most read

Friends The Reunion trailer: Of tears, laughter and a lot of nostalgia

Friends The Reunion will feature Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer among others. The special episode will stream on HBO Max in the US.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi |
May 19, 2021 10:47:50 pm
Friends Reunion trailerFriends: The Reunion will stream on HBO Max.

The trailer of Friends: The Reunion is out. It features the lead cast of the show, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, revisiting the episodes of the hit sitcom.

The trailer opens with David Schwimmer asking his co-stars about the length of the letter Rachel wrote for Ross before they got back together. They revisit many such iconic moments throughout the trailer, leaving the audience with nostalgia. We also see the actors getting emotional as they reminisce the time they spent together as Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, Monica and Ross while shooting for the show. Going by the trailer, the episode, also called The One Where They Get Back Together, looks as fun as the popular show.

Also Read |Friends star Jennifer Aniston on her bond with castmates: ‘We are connected till death do us apart’

Apart from the lead characters, Friends: The Reunion has a huge list of guests including actors, sportsmen, activists, musicians, and others. David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai will appear in the episode.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

David Schwimmer recently talked about the Friends reunion special in a conversation with People magazine. He said, “This cast in these roles and the collaborative spirit that the writers kind of invited where we all were playing at the same level, at the highest level I think, in terms of sitcom, that we could play at. I think it was a dream come true for all of us, and I think we realised it really early on.”

The Friends reunion episode will premiere on streaming service HBO Max on May 27. HBO Max is currently not available in India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

asim riaz, shehnaaz gill, jasmin bhasin
Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement
x