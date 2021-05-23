Friends: The Reunion to screen on Zee5 in India, fans send a cheer

Friends: The Reunion will release on HBO Max on May 27. (Photo: HBO Max)

Fans of the iconic TV show Friends, who were busy asking where can they watch the reunion episode in India, have something to cheer about. Zee5 has now announced that Friends: The Reunion, which brings back Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, and Joey 15 years after the show ended, will see its exclusive premiere on the platform.

Friends: The Reunion episode will begin streaming from May 27 on WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max in the US. The unscripted special will see Friends’ lead actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer reminiscing about the cast’s bond and conversing about what made the show so special. HBO Max, or HBO Go, are not available in India.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said in a statement, “We are extremely excited to bring ‘Friends: The Reunion’ exclusively on ZEE5 for the Indian market. Friends is amongst the world’s most watched and loved sitcoms and it is a great opportunity for us to present their reunion, something that the world has been talking about, on ZEE5 for Friends fans in India.”

The lead cast filmed the special at original soundstage, Stage 24, at the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California.

James Corden will serve as moderator on Friends Reunion with David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai appearing in the episode.

The special has been directed by Ben Winston, who also executive produced it along with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.

Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer executive produced the special.