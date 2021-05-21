Friends The Reunion: Friendships and family that came out of it, can’t be put in words, says Jennifer Aniston

Fans are counting days until Friends: The Reunion premieres on HBO Max on May 27. And amid all the nostalgia evoked by the trailer, Friends’ lead actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer gave a glimpse into their beautiful bond even after more than 15 years of its finale.

In a conversation with People magazine, the actors revealed how their friendship has stayed put all these years. Matthew Perry said they’ve been a close-knit group, despite all six of them not being able to see each other. “When we do get together, it’s like no time has passed. Everybody sort of has a relationship like that in their life where you pick up right where you left off,” Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey, added.

“Over the years, we’ve all struggled with different obstacles and challenges. And I think in those times it’s been nice to be able to reach out and touch base and have a call,” David Schwimmer told People magazine, further calling Friends “a dream come true”.

Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel, called Friends, “one of the greatest jobs” she’s ever had, stating that she’s remained grateful for the friendships she’s earned through the show. “It goes so beyond the work and what the show was which was in itself a spectacular phenomenon, but the friendships and family that came out of it, you can’t put words to it,” Aniston added.

Friends aired for ten seasons between 1994-2004. (Photo: NBC and Warner Bros) Friends aired for ten seasons between 1994-2004. (Photo: NBC and Warner Bros)

Lisa Kudrow said Aniston and Cox talk regularly and have stayed better connected all these years, “I know you guys talk a lot, if not every day, close right, but I know that I can text or call and I still feel connected.” Aniston and Cox joked that the reason is Kudrow is now married and has a family, so she has less time.

Recalling how the three girls were inseparable, Courtney Cox shared, “The three of us ate lunch together every day. We never went our separate ways. We always wanted to hang together and that made 10 years incredible.”