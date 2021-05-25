Friends The Reunion: When and where to watch the special episode

From the time the trailer of Friends: The Reunion dropped, fans have been excited to see Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Pheobe on the sets of Friends once again. Initially, fans in India were left disheartened as the show was releasing only on HBO Max, which is still not available in the country. However, ZEE5 on May 23 announced that it had acquired the rights of the special episode, which will stream simultaneously with the US on May 27.

Here’s everything you need to know if you are eagerly waiting for Friends: The Reunion episode:

Where will Friends: The Reunion episode stream?

In India, Friends: The Reunion will stream on ZEE5. In the US, the much-anticipated episode will stream on HBO Max.

What is the premiere date of Friends: The Reunion?

The special episode will premiere on May 27, 2021.

What time can one watch the episode?

On Tuesday, ZEE5 announced that Friends: The Reunion will stream from 12:32 pm on May 27.

Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said in a statement that ZEE5 wanted to stream Friends: The Reunion at the same time as different parts of the world. “We received an overwhelming response from the audience after recently announcing that Friends: The Reunion special will stream exclusively on ZEE5 in India. We are proud to share that we will bring this event to India along with the world on May 27 at 12.32 pm! We expect high demand from users and would urge them to avail Friends: The Reunion Special unlimited viewing offer at least 12 hours in advance before the launch for a seamless experience. We are all geared up to make this a resounding success in India along with the rest of the world,” he shared.

Do you need to pay to watch?

Anyone with the subscription of ZEE5 can watch Friends: The Reunion. In case you don’t have a subscription, you can purchase one for Rs 499 for a year.

What is special about the reunion episode?

Streaming platform HBO Max is celebrating its first anniversary. And as a treat to the audience, it’s getting the team of Friends to come together on the original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.

Who will be part of the episode?

Friends actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will be back to reminisce about their days on the show.

Special guests

The reunion episode will see guest appearances by David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Who’s behind the episode?

Friends: The Reunion is directed by Ben Winston. Besides Winston, the special episode is executive produced by Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, David Crane, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.