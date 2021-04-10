Friends Reunion begins filming as photos from the special episode go viral

The Friends Reunion is expected to stream later this year on HBO Max. (Photo: David Schwimmer/Instagram)

Friends Reunion special episode, which will bring back the main cast of the popular sitcom, has begun filming. Several photos from its set have gone viral on the internet.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will reprise their original roles in the Reunion special episode, which will be unscripted.

The reunion was first going to be shot in March 2020 with a live audience. But, the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdown shut down all the film and TV production around the world.

We finally got picture of the #FriendsReunion set from yesterday 😍

– I can’t be more ready! pic.twitter.com/FDIGaz5vjj — MLP Updates (@MatthewPerryNew) April 8, 2021

📸| More Pictures of the #FriendsReunion set 😭!!

– it’s actually happening pic.twitter.com/O86docBSR1 — MLP Updates (@MatthewPerryNew) April 9, 2021

The Hollywood Reporter first claimed in November 2019 that Warner Bros Television, the production company, and distributor of the series, was developing a reunion special to help launch HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s streaming service.

In February 2020, the special was officially confirmed by HBO. It was said that all the 236 episodes will also be released with the reunion special. Though the special did not make it due to the coronavirus pandemic, original episodes are already streaming on HBO Max.

Schwimmer, who played the role of palaeontologist Ross Geller in the series, earlier said at the Graham Norton Show, “I’ll be myself. I’ll be David. We’re not in character … we’re all ourselves, the real people.”

Friends, one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. It chronicled the daily lives of six friends, their adventures, relationship, career struggles, and so on in a comedic way.

The Friends Reunion is expected to stream later this year on HBO Max.