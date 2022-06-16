Freedom at Midnight series to stream on this platform

Shows and movies inspiring a sense of patriotism has been the flavour of the season for a while now. Following suit, StudioNext and Emmay Entertainment on Thursday announced a web series on the partition era, Freedom at Midnight.

The SonyLIV show is based on the book Freedom at Midnight by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins. The series is being touted as a political drama which will feature important figures and incidents from the independence era. While the series’ showrunner is Nikkhil Advani, the script has been co-written by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das and Gundeep Kaur.

Speaking about Freedom at Midnight, Advani said in a statement, “The year 1947 has been etched in India’s history as the year that shaped its fate. A riveting, emotional tale of an incident that altered the course of the nation, Freedom at Midnight is an attempt to bring to Indians the whole truth about the events that led us to our freedom – the courage, and the hope instilled in people by the personages who gave us the new India.”

The filmmaker added, “This is a story every Indian should know, and I feel honoured to be able to tell it along with my partners, Monisha and Madhu, and the team of writers, along with StudioNext. It is even more special for Emmay Entertainment that we get to bring this story to SonyLIV after our successful stint with Rocket Boys. The platform has been at the forefront of narrating the stories of the homeland, and I look forward to associating with them on this project too.”

The release date of Freedom at Midnight is yet to be announced.