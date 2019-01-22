Four More Shots Please song Yaara Teri Yaari: Darshan Raval gives us a soulful friendship ballad

Ahead of its grand premiere on Amazon Prime Video, the makers of Four More Shots Please on Monday launched a soulful song titled “Yaara Teri Yaari” which will force you to rekindle your lost friendships.

Crooned by singer Darshan Raval, the ballad is dedicated to timeless friendships. With intercutting shots of female leads Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo bonding and sharing moments, the video takes us on a nostalgic journey of friendship.

Watch | Four More Shots Please song Yaara Teri Yaari

Darshan, who is already grabbing attention with the success of the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga title track, shared his experience of composing the single for Four More Shots Please. He said, “Friendship to me means some of the best times of our lives and my attempt was to capture that spirit in a song. Everyone has best friends they can count on no matter what, with no questions asked and it is a bond that is innocent and special with an irreplaceable charm. Working with the Amazon team and shooting with the awesome cast was a great experience for me. I am certain that the listeners will relate to the lyrics of this song and will remember their own friends.”

Four More Shots Please also stars Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhooplalam, Amrita Puri and Sapna Pabbi. It traces the story of four female friends as they take on life in the city, guiding each other towards self-discovery.

The show is set to launch on Amazon Prime Video on January 25.