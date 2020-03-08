Four More Shots Please’s second season arrives on April 17

Four More Shots season 1 starred Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles. Four More Shots season 1 starred Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles.

The second season of Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please will begin streaming from April 17, the OTT platform revealed on International Women’s Day today. Prime Video had announced the sophomore season in June last year.

Pritish Nandy, Chairman of Pritish Nandy Communications, the production company behind the series, had said at the announcement of the second season, “We are delighted with the amazing response to the first season of Four More Shots Please! The show was loved by both men and women as it explored the nature of relationships, all relationships, and demonstrated how love, ambition, courage and friendship can survive even under the most difficult of circumstances. The main characters are four young girls in South Bombay, brave and frail at the same time, ambitious and flawed, hunting down their future with their friendship intact, tethering them against the storms and vicissitudes of life. The second season takes many new twists and turns. It’s delightful. It’s addictive.”

The first season, which premiered in January in 2019, starred Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead roles, while Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri made up the supporting cast. The second season will add more actors.

Four More Shots Please garnered mixed reviews. The Indian Express’ Ektaa Malik gave the series two stars. She wrote, “A stellar cast is highly underutilised. Kulhari is reduced to a screaming banshee while Bani is just shown as a hyper-sexed woman on the run from her family. Gagroo is a breath of fresh air, owning her character with panache. Gupta tries to be the fearless journalist but the sloppy writing lets her down. The supporting cast of Milind Soman, Lisa Ray, Simone Singh and Prateik Babbar are wasted and are just slotted into boxes that can be ticked–the mature lover, the lesbian lover, the hateful mother and the earnest bartender.”

