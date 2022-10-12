Four More Shots Please Season 3 trailer: The leading ladies promise a ‘sexier and sassier’ show. Watch

The first full trailer of Amazon series Four More Shots Please Season 3 is out, and by the looks of it, the series promises more of the same drama revolving around the personal and professional lives of the four leads — Bani J, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Kirti Kulhari. While announcing the return of the familiar cast of the previous two seasons, the promo also introduces Jim Sarbh and Sushant Singh’s characters. While Jim is playing an artist in the show, the details surrounding Sushant’s character are still under wraps.

Talking about the show in a statement, Sayani Gupta said, “The first two seasons were incredibly popular and got so much love and appreciation from the fans. The third season will see the girls having more fun, their camaraderie deepening, their fierceness expanding, but also their acceptance of their frailties. I am very excited for the viewers who have been writing in every day, asking about the third season, to watch the show!”

Kirti Kulhari stated that Four More Shots Please Season 3 is sexier and sassier than the previous parts: “It’s the love for 4msp that keeps pushing us to do better every season. Hoping that we have managed to do it once again. This season the girls are sassier, sexier and more empowered to make their mistakes and learn from them.”

The official synopsis of the show reads, “A sad goodbye, some giggles, some tears and a heavy heart. That’s how we see the four girls this season. Each of them is saddled by baggage, most of which slump their shoulders and almost make them fall. All that the four of them are seeking this season is closure but sometimes the closing chapters are the most painful ones.”

Four More Shots Please Season 3 will premiere on October 21 on Amazon Prime Video.