scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Four More Shots Please Season 3 trailer: The leading ladies promise a ‘sexier and sassier’ show. Watch

Starring Bani J, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Kirti Kulhari, Four More Shots Please Season 3 will premiere on October 21 on Amazon Prime Video. 

four more shotsA still from the Four More Shots Please Season 3 trailer.

The first full trailer of Amazon series Four More Shots Please Season 3 is out, and by the looks of it, the series promises more of the same drama revolving around the personal and professional lives of the four leads — Bani J, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Kirti Kulhari. While announcing the return of the familiar cast of the previous two seasons, the promo also introduces Jim Sarbh and Sushant Singh’s characters. While Jim is playing an artist in the show, the details surrounding Sushant’s character are still under wraps.

Also Read |‘I often struggle to find my footing in Bollywood’: Sayani Gupta pens her bent towards ‘art’

Talking about the show in a statement, Sayani Gupta said, “The first two seasons were incredibly popular and got so much love and appreciation from the fans. The third season will see the girls having more fun, their camaraderie deepening, their fierceness expanding, but also their acceptance of their frailties. I am very excited for the viewers who have been writing in every day, asking about the third season, to watch the show!”

Kirti Kulhari stated that Four More Shots Please Season 3 is sexier and sassier than the previous parts: “It’s the love for 4msp that keeps pushing us to do better every season. Hoping that we have managed to do it once again. This season the girls are sassier, sexier and more empowered to make their mistakes and learn from them.”

The official synopsis of the show reads, “A sad goodbye, some giggles, some tears and a heavy heart. That’s how we see the four girls this season. Each of them is saddled by baggage, most of which slump their shoulders and almost make them fall. All that the four of them are seeking this season is closure but sometimes the closing chapters are the most painful ones.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What to do when dogs run freePremium
What to do when dogs run free
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out
The lingering monsoonPremium
The lingering monsoon

Four More Shots Please Season 3 will premiere on October 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-10-2022 at 01:22:57 pm
Next Story

Andheri (East) bypoll: Uddhav’s Sena camp in a fix as BMC yet to accept resignation of Rutuja Latke

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Karan Kundrra’s birthday bash with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and family
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement