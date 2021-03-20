Four More Shots Please Season 3 starts shoot

Third season of Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots Please!, featuring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J, goes on the floor. (Photo: PR Handout)

The third season of hit Prime Video web series Four More Shots Please has gone on the floors. The series’ showrunner Rangita Pritish Nandy announced the same via an official statement.

Rangita said, “There is this absolutely wonderful sense of warmth and shared history and success that we all enjoy and post the year we’ve all had, just being on set — exchanging ideas, discussing characters, celebrating the successes of the past year, even squabbling over costumes and whether to eat healthy or not on a set — it just all feels like coming home. We’ve actually grown into our own little sisterhood, men included, and that is a wonderful feeling to go to work with every day.”

The show had received an International Emmy 2020 nomination in the best comedy series category.

Talking about shooting amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, “Our protocols are driven by the government’s prescribed norms and Amazon’s exhaustive list of SOPs. We’re testing exhaustively, masking for safety, using private travel modes only, there’s zero sharing of food and liquids and we’re living in a shoot bubble to keep our crew and ourselves as safe as possible. All this while we keep a close watch on the changing pandemic environment around us to devise new and additional precautions that could come into place.”

Four More Shots Please, starring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J, follows a quartet of friends who deal with their relationships, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in a male-dominated society. The shoot for this Amazon Prime Video series is currently underway in Mumbai.