Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Four More Shot’s Please 3 first impression: Another thirst-trap set up in the name of empowerment

Four More Shot’s Please Season 3 first impression: When a show opens with corny dialogues like ‘Bahar traffic jam andar fam jam,’ your expectations are already quite low. 

four more shots pleaseFour More Shots Please Season 3 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

The ladies are back, but not with a bang. The third season continues the saga of Anjana (Kirti Kulhari), Riddhi (Maanvi Gaagroo), Umang (Bani J) and Damini (Sayani Gupta) even as it delivers Instagram-friendly life lessons — such as ‘real queens fix each other’s crowns’. The routine remains the same this season as well, with one major difference, Damini has crossed a line after choosing Jeh (Prateik Babbar) last season. 

After watching the first three episodes of Four More Shots Please Season 3, I realised that the makers appear to have taken note of the criticism regarding the show’s focus on sex. Or perhaps it’s simply because three out of the four friends are single at the moment. Let’s see what else does the season brings to us.

However, this season, the star might be Umang because the makers finally decided to give her a studio and a purpose rather than just hair and tattoos. The best friends travel to Ludhiana, the hometown of Umang, but unlike their journey to Istanbul in season 2, this trip has a purpose–confrontation, answers and love.

While Umang’s father questions her about the highs and lows of the glittery life with Samara that brought them shame, she ends up kissing her bhabhi on the terrace while a family member is around. From the streets of Ludhiana, the leading ladies land at a Holi party in Mumbai, where drinks, bhaang, and ex’s presence ensure sex is again a panacea for all issues. Older but not wiser, it’s high time the women get over their bubble-brained conversation. 

Being an entrepreneur has become Riddhi’s newest focus this season, but at what cost? It takes but a few moments for the show to go from ‘girlfriends are my biggest strength’ to ‘never do business with your best friend.’

When Anjana’s daughter reveals her dirty secrets to her ex- husband’s current wife in the second episode, things start to get messy. Result? Varun Khanna (Neil Bhoopalam) ultimately moves into Anjana’s home. While the tension between Anjana and her ex still prevails, she is still holding up well as she lives with one (Varun) and works with another (Sameer Kocchar as Shashank Bose).

Damini seemed a little off this season, but I have one question: How does a journalist who covers potholes in the city gets paid enough to afford a plush black suit and black strappy stilettos? Anyway, tensions started to build up as soon as she interacted with the newest addition—the politician Dhananjay Deshpande(Rohan Mehra).

To sum it up, Four More Shots 3 will rarely find you on the edge of your seat. It begs the question of whether it is because it stopped being Sex And The City or if it is really a watered-down version of the previous seasons. Directed by Joyeeta, Four More Shots Please is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. 

