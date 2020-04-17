Four More Shots Please Season 2 first impression: Desi Sex and the City continues on its old path

Four More Shots Please Season 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Four More Shots Please Season 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Watching the first season of Four More Shots Please was a faint reminder of Sex and the City (SATC). It didn’t have that unique thing working in its favour, but the makers roughly knew the path they were walking. Here too, four women live in a big city where they try to maintain a work-life balance with the support of their best friends. As the first season ended, their friendship had hit a rocky patch, and that’s where Season 2 opens.

After watching the first three episodes of Four More Shots Please Season 2, I realised what brought me back to this show. Apart from the fact that it’s my job to watch it, the series has a certain sense of ease that makes it comfortable for consumption. Unlike many other shows, this doesn’t demand my undivided attention. There are places where it enters cringe territory but then, what else do you expect from a show that wants to be SATC after more than two decades of its original run? And just to make my take clearer, I am a big fan of SATC.

Now, let’s talk about the events of Four More Shots Please Season 2. The first episode opens in Istanbul where Maanvi Gagroo’s Siddhi Patel is having an existential crisis. The four friends are still sulking over the differences they had in the Season 1 finale, but the argument is resolved in just a few minutes as they travel to Turkey.

As far as the individual character arcs are concerned, Kriti Kulhari’s Anjana, Sayani Gupta’s Damini and Bani J’s Umang have gotten fairly good stories on the personal and professional front. Though it is quite silly to spoon feed every detail via action and dialogue, I guess the makers aren’t aiming for nuanced storytelling.

Maanvi Gagroo’s Siddhi has a weird track this season where she is basically a rich kid who doesn’t work for a living. Her efforts to establish a business include distributing pamphlets for her bakery at Marine Drive to people who are clearly not her clientele or giving beauty tutorials on the internet, which she is not acing either. In a fairly tragic scene, her friends can’t list out her skills which leaves her disheartened as she takes up a new career by just heckling a comedian. It looks like from here on, this character will probably walk the path of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Four More Shots Please does not believe in nuanced storytelling. Four More Shots Please does not believe in nuanced storytelling.

As far as the performances are concerned, Bani J’s discomfort is obvious on the screen. Watch her in scenes where she is with the three other lead characters. Kriti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Milind Soman, Neil Bhoopalam, Amrita Puri, Prateik Babbar don’t disappoint.

Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please always felt a little pretentious. Well, this ‘quality’ hasn’t changed, but if you liked the first season, you will get absorbed into the second season instantly.

Verdict: Watch it as I am sure you are starting to run out of desi content on streaming platforms.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd