Amazon Prime Video announces Four More Shots Please! Season 2

It is official! Amazon Prime Video has announced the second season of their hit series Four More Shots Please! The web series stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman and Neil Bhoopalam.

Season two will see some new additions to the already stellar star cast of Four More Shots Please! According to the makers, Four More Shots Please! Season Two will see “the four girls make radical choices in love, career and friendship. Their choices will put them through the grind, make them question their inner being but will ultimately redefine their lives. No matter how unpredictable our women get, and no matter what path they choose, they will come out of every situation together. Stronger and more empowered.”

Four More Shots Please! season two will be produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd and will be created by Rangita Pritish Nandy.

Pritish Nandy, Chairman, Pritish Nandy Communications, said, “We are delighted with the amazing response to the first season of Four More Shots Please! The show was loved by both men and women as it explored the nature of relationships, all relationships, and demonstrated how love, ambition, courage and friendship can survive even under the most difficult of circumstances. The main characters are four young girls in South Bombay, brave and frail at the same time, ambitious and flawed, hunting down their future with their friendship intact, tethering them against the storms and vicissitudes of life. The second season takes many new twists and turns. It’s delightful. It’s addictive.”

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said, “Four More Shots Please! has struck a chord with consumers across the board. The show received an overwhelming response and was appreciated for its fresh, bold and unapologetic take on modern Indian women – their lives and friendship. And we are now thrilled to announce that Damini, Anjana, Umang and Siddhi will return for another engaging season of Four More Shots Please!”

The first season of the Amazon original series premiered in January this year.